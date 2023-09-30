ROAD CLOSURE - I 91 NB MM 113 RYEGATE

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 91 NB MM 113 in Ryegate will be shut down until further notice due to a fully involved vehicle fire. Specific details or estimated time of roadway being re-opened are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.