ROAD CLOSURE - I 91 NB MM 113 RYEGATE

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 91 NB MM 113 in Ryegate will be shut down until further notice due to a fully involved vehicle fire. Specific details or estimated time of roadway being re-opened are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

