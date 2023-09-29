Senate Resolution 175 Printer's Number 1128
PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1128
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
175
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, TARTAGLIONE, CULVER, MARTIN, LAUGHLIN,
FONTANA, HUGHES, BOSCOLA, BROWN, COMITTA, LANGERHOLC,
PHILLIPS-HILL, K. WARD, CAPPELLETTI, KANE, PENNYCUICK,
HAYWOOD, BREWSTER, VOGEL, COSTA, SCHWANK, BROOKS, DUSH,
MASTRIANO, ROBINSON, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, YAW AND
SANTARSIERO, SEPTEMBER 29, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 29, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating October 13, 2023, as "Metastatic Breast Cancer
Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer
among women in the world, and second leading cause of cancer
death among women in the United States; and
WHEREAS, More than one in eight women and one in 833 men in
the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their
lifetimes; and
WHEREAS, In 2023, an estimated 300,590 Americans will be
diagnosed with invasive breast cancer; and
WHEREAS, Metastatic breast cancer occurs when breast cancer
spreads to other parts of the body, including the bones, lungs,
liver and brain and has an average life expectancy of 24 to 36
months; and
WHEREAS, Regardless of early detection, approximately 30% of
stage 0 to III breast cancers will return as stage IV; and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16