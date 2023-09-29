Senate Resolution 175 Printer's Number 1128

PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1128

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

175

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, TARTAGLIONE, CULVER, MARTIN, LAUGHLIN,

FONTANA, HUGHES, BOSCOLA, BROWN, COMITTA, LANGERHOLC,

PHILLIPS-HILL, K. WARD, CAPPELLETTI, KANE, PENNYCUICK,

HAYWOOD, BREWSTER, VOGEL, COSTA, SCHWANK, BROOKS, DUSH,

MASTRIANO, ROBINSON, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, YAW AND

SANTARSIERO, SEPTEMBER 29, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 29, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Designating October 13, 2023, as "Metastatic Breast Cancer

Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer

among women in the world, and second leading cause of cancer

death among women in the United States; and

WHEREAS, More than one in eight women and one in 833 men in

the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their

lifetimes; and

WHEREAS, In 2023, an estimated 300,590 Americans will be

diagnosed with invasive breast cancer; and

WHEREAS, Metastatic breast cancer occurs when breast cancer

spreads to other parts of the body, including the bones, lungs,

liver and brain and has an average life expectancy of 24 to 36

months; and

WHEREAS, Regardless of early detection, approximately 30% of

stage 0 to III breast cancers will return as stage IV; and

