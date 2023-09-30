Submit Release
News Search

There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,341 in the last 365 days.

West Virginia Turnpike Reopening Tonight Cleanup to Continue Tomorrow

Page Content


The West Virginia Turnpike, shut down most of the day on following a tractor-trailer wreck at mile marker 62, near the Mossy exit, will reopen around 9:00 p.m. tonight, September 28, 203.  

Clean-up work will continue tomorrow, September 29, 2023, with lanes open during the cleanup.  
 
A northbound truck carrying ammonium nitrate crashed on the Turnpike this morning. Emergency crews worked throughout the day and were able to prevent materials from the crash from entering Paint Creek. Southbound lanes reopened a little after 9:30 a.m., but northbound lanes remained closed all day.

You just read:

West Virginia Turnpike Reopening Tonight Cleanup to Continue Tomorrow

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more