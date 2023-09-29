Submit Release
Suspect Arrested in an Armed Robbery in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce that occurred in Southeast, DC.

 

On Thursday, September 21, 2023, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the suspect approached the victim with a handgun in the 300 block of 37th Street, Southeast. The suspect demanded the victims property. Once the victim complied, the suspect took the victims property and left the location.

 

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 27-year-old Jarmani Feemster, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

 

