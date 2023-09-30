MISS UTAH USA NOELIA VOIGHT CROWNED MISS USA 2023 AT THE 72nd MISS USA PAGEANT

RENO, NV, USA, September 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tonight, Miss Utah USA Noelia Voight achieved the title of Miss USA at the 72nd MISS USA PAGEANT, a live broadcast that aired on The CW. This captivating event took place at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino's Grand Theatre in Reno Tahoe, with a live broadcast at 8 PM EST/PST. The competition showcased 51 accomplished women, each representing one of the 50 states as well as the District of Columbia.

After a week-long visit to Reno, NV, during which delegates competed in various segments including Interviews, Swim Competition, Evening Gown, Final Question, and Final Look, the annual event concluded with Morgan Romano crowning Noelia Voight as her successor, who is now Miss USA Miss Utah USA. The Miss USA pageant was hosted by Keltie Knight and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton from E! News. The panel of judges for the Miss Teen USA pageant included designer and businesswoman Nicole Miller, actress, director, producer, and entrepreneur Vivica A. Fox, Countess Luann De Lesseps, model, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Emina Cunmulaj Nazarian, as well as beauty entrepreneur and founder of One/Size Beauty, Patrick Starrr. Jordan Kimball and the reigning Miss USA, Morgan Romano, served as commentators for the event.

“I am honored to be in this space with the most elite State Queens in all the world! I cannot wait to highlight their passion that they pour into their platforms,” said Laylah Rose President/CEO of the Miss USA & Teen USA Organization. “They are making waves and impacts in their communities and states and I’m so proud of all of them, truly! This organization was made for them, and that is exactly what I'm here to do- highlight them in a space they were meant to shine in! They are Queens with hearts of gold from the inside out.”

Final Results: Miss Utah USA Noelia Voight crowned Miss USA 2023

First Runner-Up: Miss Hawaii USA Savannah Gankiewicz

Second Runner-Up: Miss Wisconsin USA Alexis Loomans

Third Runner-Up: Miss Pennsylvania USA Jasmine Daniels

Fourth Runner-Up: Miss Texas USA Lluvia Alzate

Top Five: Miss Hawaii USA Savannah Gankiewicz; Miss Pennsylvania USA Jasmine Daniels; Miss Texas USA Lluvia Alzate; Miss Utah USA Noelia Voight; Miss Wisconsin USA Alexis Loomans.

Top Twenty: Miss Alabama USA Sophie Burnzynski; Miss Arkansas USA Mackenzie Hinderberger; Miss California USA Tianna Clark; Miss Connecticut USA Karla Aponte Roque; Miss District of Columbia USA Cassie Baloue; Miss Florida USA Caroline Dixon; Miss Hawaii USA Savannah Gankiewicz; Miss Illinois USA Samantha Elliott; Miss Maryland USA Savena Mushinge; Miss Nevada USA Josie Stephens; Miss New Jersey USA Derby Chukwudi; Miss New Mexico USA Bianca Wright; Miss North Carolina USA Jordyn McKey; Miss Pennsylvania USA Jasmine Daniels; Miss South Carolina USA Kirby Self; Miss Texas USA Lluvia Alzate; Miss Utah USA Noelia Voigt; Miss Virginia USA Ashley Williams; Miss Washington USA Dr. Samantha Gallia; Miss Wisconsin USA Alexis Loomans.

ABOUT MISS USA:

Miss USA is an American beauty pageant that has been held annually since 1952 to select the woman who will represent the United States at the Miss Universe pageant. Historically, the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants were owned and operated by the Miss Universe Organization, The Miss Universe Organization operated both pageants, as well as Miss Teen USA until 2022 when Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip purchased the organization.

For over 60 years, Miss USA has been a staple in the pageant industry, providing young women with the platform to showcase their talents, intelligence, and leadership skills. We believe in the power of women to make a difference in the world, and Miss USA is proud to have crowned some of the most successful and influential women in the world.

The Miss USA pageant is not just about outer beauty; it celebrates the inner beauty and intelligence of each contestant. Each contestant comes from diverse backgrounds and have varied interests, but they all share the same goal of empowering and inspiring young women across the world. The Miss USA organization believes that every woman has the potential to achieve great things and is committed to providing them with the resources and opportunities to do so.

###

Crowning Moment Video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fMqlAwcuP3ONYp7KAPolnYmc1Ii3rXdM/view

Pageant Arrivals: https://www.shutterstockassignments.com/72nd-Miss-USA-Pageant-Arrivals-/

Miss USA Pageant 2023 images: https://www.shutterstockassignments.com/72nd-Miss-USA-Pageant-Show/

Video and still footage Copyright VVV Global Ent. 2023 All rights reserved.

Media Contacts:

Amy Prenner, amy@theprennergroup.com

Rachel Falikoff, RFalikoff@lmnpr.com