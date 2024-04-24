NONPROFIT JAZZ ANGELS PRESENTS “ONE NIGHT ONLY,” FEATURING JAZZ VOCALIST ANTONIA BENNETT, DAUGHTER OF TONY BENNETT

Fundraiser Targeting Musical Education and Mentorship to Youth Across Los Angeles County To Take Place Saturday, May 25 at the Salvation Army Red Shield Theatre

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antonia Bennett, the acclaimed jazz singer and daughter of legendary jazz icon Tony Bennett, is partnering with Jazz Angels for "One Night Only," a concert to help raise funds and awareness on behalf of Jazz Angels non-profit youth organization. This exclusive event will take place on Saturday, May 25, at the Salvation Army Red Shield Theatre from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bennett, known for her captivating performances and rich musical heritage, will grace the stage alongside select Jazz Angels staff for an unforgettable concert experience performing songs from the Great American Songbook, including “Old Devil Moon,” “Night and Day,” and “Every Time We Say Goodbye.” Growing up surrounded by icons like Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra, Bennett has mesmerized audiences worldwide, performing as Tony's opening act at esteemed venues, including Radio City Music Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, the Newport Jazz Festival, and Royal Albert Hall in London.

Partnering with Jazz Angels for this special event, Bennett aims to support the organization's mission of providing musical education and mentorship to youth across Los Angeles County. Proceeds from the concert will directly contribute to expanding Jazz Angels programming into underserved communities, empowering more young talents to discover and nurture their passion for jazz music. Bennett's performance comes on the heels of recording her forthcoming album, which will be released later this year, and her latest single, "Right on Time."

“Collaborating with Jazz Angels for 'One Night Only' is incredibly exciting. We're poised to make a real difference in the lives of young musicians, sparking their passion for jazz and empowering them to pursue their musical dreams,” said Bennett.

"Jazz Angels are so happy to partner with Antonia Bennett on what promises to be the first of many events. Together, we will empower young musicians, preserve jazz, and expand our programs into more and more underserved areas," said Barry Cogert, managing director of Jazz Angels.

The event will be held at the newly renovated Salvation Army Red Shield Theatre at 3000 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA.

Tickets for "One Night Only" are available for purchase as follows:

General Admission: $40

Youth (under 18): $20

VIP Seating, which includes a photo opportunity with Antonia Bennett after the show, is also available at the following rates:

Orchestra Isle: $60

Orchestra Center: $80

Please visit 'One Night Only' ticketing website for ticket purchases and more information.

About Jazz Angels:

Jazz Angels is a non-profit organization founded in 2007 to help preserve jazz by immersing young musicians in the music and its heritage. Our mission has evolved to create an environment for developing the “whole child.” Jazz Angels now reaches 350+ children weekly with an in-school programming and afterschool programming, empowering children with increased self-esteem/confidence, creativity and leadership skills that transcend the music.