FW: Road Closure - Putney
West Hill in Putney is re-opened to traffic.
From: LaRouche, Rene
Sent: Friday, September 29, 2023 5:55 PM
To: DPS - SSF13 <DPS.SSF132@vermont.gov>; DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov>
Cc: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure - Putney
West Hill, Putney is closed in the area of 130 West Hill due to a motor vehicle crash involving a power pole.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
