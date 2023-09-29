Helping Keep Life More Affordable Through the Active Families Benefit

CANADA, September 29 - Released on September 29, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is reminding families with children and youth participating in sports, culture, and recreation that they can access the Active Families Benefit, a tax credit that helps keep these activities more affordable.

“The Active Families Benefit helps ensure that children’s activities remain affordable and accessible for Saskatchewan families,” Premier Scott Moe said. “Our government is committed to ensuring youth can continue to be involved in sport, recreation and cultural activities, which helps build strong families and strong communities across our province.”

The benefit is available to families with an annual income up to $60,000. They can receive up to $150 per year, for each child 18 years or younger, or $200 per year for children who are eligible for the federal Child Disability Tax Credit. Eligible families claim the benefit when they file their taxes.

"The Active Families Benefit ensures that the families who need it the most can access it," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Parents who enroll their children in sport, culture and recreation activities in 2023 are reminded to keep their receipts, so they may claim the benefit when they file their 2024 taxes next spring."

Many communities offer affordable and accessible activities for children and youth through local recreation facilities and community organizations.

"We're always grateful for the provincial government's support, which helps open doors to a variety of leisure, sport and recreational opportunities that foster healthy families and neighbourhoods," Saskatoon City Council lead on Recreation, Culture and Leisure Councillor Troy Davies said. "This is especially important with Saskatoon entering a new stage of growth. City Council's planning must consider how to best respond to future program and infrastructure needs, not just for today's residents, but for the generations to come."

The following are eligible for the Active Family Benefit:

Sporting activities that provide exposure, training, or participation in any field of sport in an organized and competitive environment that requires strategy, physical training and mental preparation.

Recreational activities that provide exposure, training, or participation in any field of recreation designed to refresh, provide satisfaction, entertain, and provide physical or mental benefits.

Cultural activities that provide exposure, training, or participation in the field of arts, heritage, or multiculturalism.

