National Latinx AIDS Awareness 2023: Do It Your Way, Do It Right

National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day (NLAAD), observed annually on October 15, is a day to increase awareness of the impact of HIV on Hispanic and Latinx communities in the United States. The day is also an opportunity to highlight the lived experiences of Hispanic and Latinx people in efforts to end the HIV epidemic, reduce HIV stigma, and promote HIV testing, prevention, treatment, and education.

Twenty years ago, the Latino Commission on AIDSExit Disclaimer (LCOA) and the Hispanic FederationExit Disclaimer observed NLAAD for the first time. Today, the observance and its efforts continue, as Hispanic and Latinx communities are disproportionately affected by HIV.

Watch the conversation HIV.gov had with Guillermo Chacón, President of LCOA, in English and Spanish. He discusses this year’s theme and the intent and importance of NLAAD.

This Year’s Theme

In our conversation, Mr. Chacón shared that this year’s NLAAD theme is “Do it your way. Do it right.” Additionally, he noted that NLAAD is a critical day for mobilization and raising awareness, highlighting that the day is not only an observance but a community mobilization effort to “empower each of us and all of us to reduce the spread of HIV.”

HIV and AIDS in Hispanic and Latinx Communities

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), social and structural issues—such as racism, HIV stigma, homophobia, poverty, and limited access to high-quality health care—influence health outcomes and continue to drive inequities regarding HIV within Hispanics and Latinx communities. Read CDC’s page for more information about HIV within these communities and note that 2020 data should be cautiously interpreted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More About the Latino Commission on AIDS

The LCOA is a non-profit organization that spearheads health advocacy for Latinos, promotes HIV education, develops model prevention programs for high-risk communities, and builds capacity in community organizations. The organization has an extensive network of Hispanic and Latinx community leaders and partner organizations through which it works to mobilize an effective community response to meet the health challenges and address the impact of HIV and AIDS, hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections in communities throughout the country. To learn more about LCOA, its mission, services, and programs, read more hereExit Disclaimer. Also, visit HIV.gov and check out the NLAAD page Exit Disclaimerfor more information and resources.