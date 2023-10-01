Non-Profit "Cancer Can Rock" charity is Coming to the Motor City as an Early Step in Establishing Communities Nationwide

Cancer Can Rock Featured Artist Molly Oldham Cancer Can Rock Featured Artist David Marquette

Cancer Can Rock, based in Virginia, is looking to expand its reach nationally in order to gain support for musicians who fight cancer, all over the country.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, September 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer Can Rock is coming to rock Detroit.

With its rich history in laying the foundation for so much of what has become America's music, Detroit is a perfect place for Cancer Can Rock to launch its national outreach campaign, and build its own strong foundation for expanding its reach beyond its Washington, DC roots.

They will be recording a local musician, currently battling cancer, at the well-known Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak. Rustbelt has worked with celebrated Michigan acts like Alice Cooper, Bob Seger, Greta Van Fleet and Uncle Kracker among many others.

Cancer Can Rock is a non-profit organization founded by Jim Ebert, a multi-platinum record producer and himself a cancer survivor.

Unlike most cancer-based charities, Cancer Can Rock doesn't seek a cure, rather it strives to serve a singular community: Musicians facing aggressive cancer.

Donations to Cancer Can Rock go toward getting these musicians into a studio with professionals and producing a tangible result for them and their families during what is otherwise an unsettling time for them. These songs have provided both pride for those who have survived and solace for those that survived them.

Many family members and some of the artists have communicated that the studio time was one of the best experiences in the artist's life. During the production process, there are professional videographers on site, along with the top industry studio musicians and audio production team.

This combination of dedicated professionals results not only in the music, but also gives some insight into each featured artist through a performance video and an interview video. Each artist gets their own permanent web page on the Cancer Can Rock web site as well, cementing further their musical legacy.

Cancer Can Rock has served musicians from all over the country, but its primary fundraising efforts are still based in the Washington, DC area, which limits the number of people they can serve. In order to be able to facilitate greater impact for more musicians, this year, the organization has begun the Cancer Can Rock Communities initiative. Cancer Can Rock is counting on the additional engagement from volunteers and professionals in cities like Detroit, where music is so much a part of the history, to build a national network of supportive and generous individuals that will lift the organization to the next level.

To date, the organization has recorded 54 artists. Many of them are still with us, but too many no longer are. Their music always will be.

Because Music Lasts Forever.

Cancer Can Rock's Story Told By Some of the Folks Who Help Make It Happen...