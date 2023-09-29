Submit Release
Barker Specialty Announces New Look

Barker Specialty's New Logo

CHESHIRE, CT, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barker Specialty proudly announces the reveal of its new brand identity! The new design embodies Barker Specialty’s cutting edge and contemporary position as a leader in the world of branded merchandise, company webstores and proprietary marketing strategies.

The choice was made to maintain similar color schemes, secondary design elements and the company name in order to preserve the recognition of the family-owned business that Herb and Gloria Barker started in 1951. By introducing a completely new logo, Barker Specialty demonstrates the importance of being able to adapt and modernize. The new logo is intentionally subject to varied interpretations, with the overarching goal to represent the concepts of caring and concern for customers, company and community.

Along with the brand refresh, Barker Specialty has reframed its mission, vision and values to highlight its commitment to an enhanced client experience, focus on the environment and continued emphasis on employee growth.

“Adapting to an ever-changing world, while maintaining core values is the driving focus behind the excitement of this rebranding. We are thrilled to reintroduce ourselves with a fresh, modern and vibrant persona.” – Chelsea Fishman, Director of Marketing

Gerry Barker, president, stated, " I have so much respect for our marketing team who have led this initiative and worked diligently to ensure a smooth transition. Removing our revered dog from our logo wasn't an easy choice but reflects our growth as a worldwide supplier of promotional marketing products."

The new brand identity can be found throughout the Barker Specialty website and social media channels.

