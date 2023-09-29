Maine DOE Update – September 29, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has partnered with The Regulated Classroom on a program to support educator wellbeing and student engagement at no cost to Maine educators. Six hundred educators can sign up to be trained as trainers in the framework at events across the state and will be able to bring new tools and resources back to their schools.| More

As part of funding from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for COVID-19 Emergency Response, Public Health Crisis Response, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) was awarded $8,861,778 for a two-year period, starting July 1, 2021, which has been extended through June 30, 2024. | More

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in Maine citizens ages 10-24 and among Maine high schoolers in 2021. The Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey found that 18.5% seriously considered attempting suicide in the previous 12 months. Given this pressing need, the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Suicide Prevention Program, in collaboration with the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and many other incredible partners, continues to implement a variety of suicide prevention efforts aiming to reduce suicide deaths and attempts among Maine youth and young adults. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is accepting applications from school administrative units (SAUs), publicly supported secondary schools, and Education in the Unorganized Territory (EUT) that meet eligibility requirements stated in RFA# 202305111 as an ongoing open application period. | More

The Maine Department of Education wishes to extend a special thank you to the Maine educators who recently participated in educator panels across the Maine Educational Assessments: Maine Through Year, Maine Science, Multi-State Alternate Assessment, and WIDA ACCESS for ELLs. | More

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) is excited to share that the Ambassador program is expanding with an additional five distinguished educators joining the team. | More

Eat…or be eaten! That was the activity listed on the whiteboard in Mrs. Lacey Todd’s fifth-grade science classroom at Mountain Valley Middle School in Mexico. It was time to explore food chains, and the excitement among the students was electric.| More

Miller School in Waldoboro greets people with joy from the instant you walk in. Colorful murals cover almost every hallway. Created by classes stretching back decades, these murals tell a story about generations of students and create a connection with students and educators walking the halls today on their way to lunch, recess, or the next class. Everyone greets you with a warm smile and there’s a feeling that this is a great place to learn. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters, in partnership with the Katahdin Learning Project and numerous local outdoors-oriented organizations, facilitated multiple summer experiences for 217 youth grades 6-12 from the Katahdin Region and beyond this summer as part of the Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative. | More

Feeling a sense of security is crucial to childhood development and educational success. This includes having trustworthy adults one can turn to when feeling unsafe or apprehensive. Parents and teachers are a perfect example. At RSU 14, adding a School Resource Officer to the mix to introduce police officers as friendly adults who are here to help, not to punish or threaten, has added to that sense of security. | More

Lewiston Adult Education Healthcare Apprenticeship Pathway, a 6-month series of courses designed for Multilingual Learners, resulting in multiple certificates for employment in the healthcare industry, is proud to announce the graduation and employment of its first CNA Apprenticeship students. The pathway includes a heavy emphasis on the English language of healthcare, covering reading technical text and case notes, writing incident reports, and workplace verbal communication, including extensive healthcare vocabulary. | More

Professional Development, Training, and Events

Join us to celebrate, learn, and network with PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) leaders and implementers from across Maine and beyond to enhance the quality of life of students by promoting evidence-based and effective positive behavior supports to realize socially valid and equitable outcomes for people, families, schools, agencies, and communities. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is piloting a program designed to support educators throughout the state with professional learning that is practical and flexible. | More

School librarians are leaving the profession, nationwide and in Maine. Yet we know the impact of school librarians on student learning and growth, particularly during the pandemic — and how a certified school librarian prepares students for their post-secondary success. | More

Between 2018-2023, the Maine Department of Education has engaged in the development of interdisciplinary, open-source instructional programs for Pre-K, Kindergarten, and Grade 1. These programs, Pre-K for ME and K for ME, and 1st Grade for ME, are housed on the Maine DOE’s website. Many schools across the state have implemented these instructional programs and the Maine DOE is planning to extend its work related to interdisciplinary, open-source instructional programming into grade two during the 2024-25 school year by adapting the Boston Public Schools’ Focus on Second program to become 2nd Grade for ME. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

The Maine Department of Education’s Office of School & Student Supports is hiring multiple positions to enhance the Coordinated School Health (CSH) team! We are looking for experienced school health professionals to work with us as we strive to ensure that Maine schools are inclusive, healthy, safe, and supportive communities where every student thrives. | More

