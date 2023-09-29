Submit Release
Jenesse Center’s Unite For Families (UFF) Pro Bono Family Law Project to Hold Virtual Legal Clinic

Healing Families, Connecting Communities.

Empowering Survivors: Jenesse's UFF Pro Bono Clinic Offers Virtual Legal Support This October

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Unite For Families Pro Bono Family Law Project is pleased to announce its upcoming legal clinic, scheduled for Tuesday,October 17, 2023, from 10:15 AM to 2 PM. This virtual clinic will cover a variety of family law issues, including divorce, paternity, custody, visitation, child support, spousal support, legal separation, guardianship, private adoption, and domestic violence.

As part of the Unite For Families legal clinic event, Child Support Specialists from LA County's Child Support Services Department (CSSD) will present a live webinar on "Child Support 101," explaining the free services CSSD offers in establishing, modifying, and enforcing child support orders. They will be taking audience questions and will share an exclusive resource with webinar participants. This webinar is open to the public and does not require clinic registration. Tap in and get your child support questions answered!

The presentation and Q&A session will start at 10:15 AM and can be accessed via: https://bit.ly/3uIk4gw.

Participants interested in receiving free legal help during the clinic must register in advance. Space is limited, and interested parties should call (323) 299-9496 Ext. 154 to register. Tambièn estarèmos ofreciendo servicios en Español.

The Unite For Families Pro Bono Family Law Project is a collaboration between the Jenesse Center and LevittQuinn Family Law Center. The project provides free legal assistance to individuals and families facing family law issues. Clinics are held quarterly via videoconference.

"We are proud to offer this clinic to the community," said a spokesperson for the Unite For Families Pro Bono Family Law Project. "Family law issues can be incredibly stressful and overwhelming, and we hope to provide some much-needed support and guidance to those who need it."

For more information on the Unite For Families Pro Bono Family Law Project and its upcoming legal clinic, please visit https://jenesse.org/events/.

Alyson M. Messenger, Esq.
Jenesse Center, Inc.
