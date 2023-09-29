Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC) Announces Support for TB Testing for Healthcare Suppliers
The Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing. Inc. (C4UHC) today announced its suggested guidelines for tuberculosis (TB) testing for medical suppliers providing healthcare products and services to care facilities.
These guidelines support C4UHC’s overall mission to advocate for the adoption of universal standards to streamline the credentialing process for medical device and pharmaceutical representatives entering hospitals and care centers. Universal standards would improve patient privacy, reduce infections, and decrease hospital expenses across the United States. However, hospital requirements and vendor credentialing standards currently vary, leading to inefficiencies and increased overhead.
To help promote streamlined credentialing across the U.S., C4UHC advocates for and follows standard-setting bodies like American National Standards, accredited standards for healthcare suppliers (ANSI NEMA SC-1 2020 ANSI ®), and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
This philosophy extends to TB screenings of healthcare suppliers and their representatives. C4UHC encourages these providers to follow CDC guidelines for TB screening and testing of healthcare personnel.
The CDC and the National TB Controllers Association released updated recommendations for TB screening, testing, and treatment of healthcare personnel on May 17, 2019.
C4UHC supports baseline TB testing performed once at pre-hire or when supplier credentialing is initially required, with an annual symptom questionnaire. Annual TB testing is not recommended unless there is a known exposure to TB or ongoing transmission.
C4UHC Recommended TB Guidance Frequency:
• Testing: Once at pre-hire (i.e. employer pre-placement), or when supplier credentialing is initially required, and in the event of known exposure or if the employee has symptoms
• TB symptom screen: annual
• Chest x-ray: once at diagnosis and in the event of symptoms
The CDC guidelines for TB screening and testing of Health Care Personnel aim to protect healthcare workers and patients from transmitting TB within healthcare settings.
“C4UHC supports and advocates for the adoption of these important standards within the healthcare industry to ensure the safety and well-being of healthcare personnel and patients,” said Sharon Gleason Jenkins, Ed.D., Executive Director, C4UHC.
