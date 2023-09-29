Teens Arrested After Robbing Food Delivery Driver

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce the arrests of two teenagers after robbing a food delivery driver.

On Thursday, September 28, 2023, at approximately 11:01 p.m., the victim was walking to his car with a food delivery order in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast, when he was approached by two teenagers who assaulted the victim and stole the food.

Seventh District officers quickly located and arrested the suspects. A 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, and a 13-year-old male, of Southeast, DC, were charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###