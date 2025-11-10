MPD Investigating 14th Place Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, November 8, 2025, at approximately 8:33 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 3300 block of 14th Place, Southeast for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival officers located an adult female, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Jayla Vaden, of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25170399

