DANIELLE DELGADO TO BE FEATURED IN TRUDY JACOBSON’S NEW SERIES HIGHLIGHTING POWERFUL AND INSPIRING WOMEN ACROSS AMERICA
“Great American Women” Series Honors and Empowers Great Women Doing Great Things In AmericaRICHMOND, TX, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danielle Delgado is one of the owners of Law Enforcement owned and operated apparel company Relentless Defender.
She has been in law enforcement for 17 years, originally going into the service because of her dad, who was a police officer for 43 years. He passed away in 2021.
She is a proud supporter of the organization Concerns of Police Officers (C.O.P.S) who helped her through her grief after losing her dad to Covid.
“Even though you may get knocked down, you get back up and you keep fighting….that’s what we do as law enforcement, that’s what we need to do as an economy, that’s what we need to do as a country, that’s what we need to do in our daily lives.”
Her story is truly inspirational and will be released soon.
Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor the Great American Women series, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.
“I’m so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women.”
The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.
“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”
The series also talks about the trials and tribulations the women have endured, and how hard work and their determination keep them going no matter what obstacles are thrown their way.
Trudy is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.
Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination but went on to become a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.
Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname “Lady Trucker”.
While experiencing her success, she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.
Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn’t right and realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.
“The main reason I’ve been successful is because I never make or accept excuses.”
She knows it’s important to celebrate success and not let problems get in the way of achieving dreams.
