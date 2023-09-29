September 29, 2023

In accordance with a directive of the President, Governor Janet Mills has ordered that the United States and State of Maine flags be lowered to half-staff statewide in honor of the late U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, who passed away today at the age of 90. Consistent with the President’s directive, flags should remain lowered until sunset on the day of internment. The Governor issued the following statement:

“Dianne Feinstein was the very definition of a ‘trailblazer’ — the first woman Mayor of San Francisco, the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from California, and the longest serving woman in U.S. Senate history. Along the way, she never stopped fighting to extend opportunity and equality to all Americans. On behalf of the people of Maine, I extend my deepest condolences to the Feinstein family and the people of California.”

The President’s proclamation is as follows: