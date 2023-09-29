Submit Release
Meeting with the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Federal Minister of Economy and Climate Protection Robert Habeck

TAJIKISTAN, September 29 - On September 29, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Federal Minister of Economy and Climate Protection, Robert Habeck, in Berlin on the sidelines of the first Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Federal Republic of Germany.

During the meeting, a set of issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and Germany were discussed.

President Emomali Rahmon emphasized that expansion of commercial, economic and investment cooperation with the Federal Republic of Germany would be beneficial for both parties.

The parties deliberated on seeking new ways of cooperation in promising commercial and economic areas, mining and food industry, agriculture, export of agricultural goods, textiles and construction materials, attracting investment and advanced German technology to the economy of Tajikistan.

It was considered necessary to follow up the implementation of investment projects, development of tourism and business infrastructure to strengthen multifaceted cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties also paid attention to environmental issues, especially the implementation of Tajikistan's water and climate initiatives, and emphasized that they will continue beneficial cooperation in this domain.

