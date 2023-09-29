Meeting with the Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz

TAJIKISTAN, September 29 - On September 29, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Honorable Olaf Scholtz, in Berlin on the sidelines of the first Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Federal Republic of Germany.

During the meeting, a number of issues of comprehensive cooperation between Tajikistan and Germany were discussed.

The parties touched upon the issues of cooperation in the fields of trade and economy, including energy, industry, transport, as well as cultural and humanitarian issues, especially education and tourism.

As part of the programs of rapid industrial development mining, metallurgy, machinery, light and food industry and investment in various sectors of industry were identified as priority areas.

Taking into account the export opportunities of Tajikistan, it was considered necessary to establish joint enterprises for the processing of agricultural products and logistics centers in our country.

Cooperation in the field of water, climate change, development of "green energy" production capacities and implementation of global initiatives of Tajikistan in the field of water and glacier protection were among the important topics of the meeting.

Regarding the situation in neighboring Afghanistan, it was emphasized that Tajikistan has deployed all its logistical capabilities, including 6 bridges on the border with this country, to provide humanitarian aid to its people. Four border markets have resumed operations. Electricity, food and construction materials are exported to neighboring countries.

At the end of the meeting, the interlocutors expressed their mutual interest in strengthening cooperation and leveraging existing opportunities and capabilities.

President Emomali Rahmon invited Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholtz to visit Tajikistan at his convenience. The invitation was accepted with satisfaction.