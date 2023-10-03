AllerVie Health Announces Rebrand of Asthma & Allergy Specialists and Revamped Digital Patient Experience
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, AllerVie Health, a leading provider of allergy and immunology services in the United States, announced that Asthma & Allergy Specialists, LLC, initially acquired in January 2022, will now fully transition to the AllerVie Health brand. This rebranding is accompanied by the integration of a cutting-edge electronic medical record (EMR) system and patient portal.
Under the AllerVie Health name, Asthma & Allergy Specialists, LLC can now leverage the national brand and its resources to expand services, increase access to care, and bring the latest advances in allergy, asthma, immunology, and clinical research.
“AllerVie Health is proud to carry forward the legacy of Asthma & Allergy Specialists, LLC while propelling the practice into the future,” said Carly Gollihar, Regional Director of Operations for Florida. “This rebranding and implementation of best-in-class technology only reaffirm AllerVie’s commitment to excellence through expanding our reach, enhancing patient care, and driving innovation.”
The addition of a new EMR system and patient portal enables AllerVie Health to provide patients with better, more comprehensive care and enhanced communication conveniently and securely. Patients located in the Ormond Beach, Palm Coast, and St. Augustine areas will have access to the following electronic features:
• Health Records
• Secure Messaging
• Online Appointments
• Medication Management
• Bill Pay Options
• Forms and Documents
Longtime providers Dr. Juan Mas and Dr. Bernard Zeffren, alongside Nurse Practitioner, Sherry Housley, stand as enthusiastic proponents of the evolution of AllerVie Health. As the new system takes root in sister locations across Florida over the forthcoming months, the dedicated staff at AllerVie Health stands at the forefront of advancing patient care.
Headquartered in Dallas, AllerVie Health served over 100,000 patients in 2022 with world-class allergy and immunology services.
About AllerVie Health
AllerVie Health is a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists partnering together for the advancement of patient care, serving patients across 12 states in 75 clinic locations. Our providers are committed to establishing the allergy and immunology gold standard, expanding access to best-in-class care, and bringing relief and renewed vitality to the millions of Americans affected annually, many of whom live in underserved communities today. AllerVie is relentlessly dedicated to clinical excellence, creating an improved patient experience, and supporting the development of advanced allergy and immunology-focused therapeutics and treatment options. With AllerVie Health, our patients can feel their best, reclaim their lives, and live in freedom! To learn more, visit www.allervie.com.
AllerVie Health
+1 817-253-2940
rrussell@allervie.com