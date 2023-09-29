Important dates to help plan your October

From tags sales to season openers, there’s a lot happening in Idaho during October that you should be aware of. Staying in the loop can be the difference between applying for that coveted controlled hunt tag and watching from the sidelines.

Be sure to stay up to date on all Fish and Game happenings. Here are some important dates you should know to help you plan.

OCTOBER 2023

10/1-10/31 – OPEN: Sharp-tailed grouse hunting season

10/7- 10/13 – Youth pheasant hunting season

10/9 – Columbus Day Public Holiday (Fish and Game Offices Closed)

10/10 – OPEN: General deer hunting season in most of state

10/14 – OPEN: Pheasant hunting season in Area 1

10/19 – Returned tag sale at 10 a.m. MDT

10/21 – OPEN: Pheasant hunting season in Areas 2 and 3

10/31 – CLOSED: Sage-grouse hunting season

10/31 – CLOSED: Fall Chinook salmon fishing season*

Note: Hunters, anglers and trappers should always double check the seasons and rules booklets to confirm opening and closing dates, as well as restrictions and rules pertaining to individual species. *Fall Chinook salmon fishing seasons will close on Oct. 31 for all fisheries, with the exception of the Clearwater River, from Memorial Bridge to Orofino Bridge, which closes on Oct. 14.