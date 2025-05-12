Got a good set of eyes and a green thumb? Become a community scientist and help F&G monitor monarch butterflies this summer

The monarch butterfly is an iconic species. Their migrations span thousands of miles, taking upwards of three generations of monarchs to complete the journey. Currently, however, their populations are in dire straights due to a wide variety of factors, including drought, pesticides, winter habitat loss, and more.

But loss of summer milkweed habitat, of which caterpillars are 100% reliant, continues to be the most significant cause of monarch butterfly population declines.

That’s where you come in.

Idaho Fish and Game needs your help to adopt milkweed patches across the Gem State and monitor the milkweed throughout summer 2025. The survey kicks off July 1 and goes through Aug. 15. Volunteer community scientists will need to check their sites 1-3 times during this timeframe in order to document crucial information, like stem counts, health of the patch itself, and count butterflies.

Fish and Game manages a very broad range of wildlife, and monarch butterflies are not exempt from these efforts. The information you collect will help our agency in any future assessments of milkweed and monarchs for any ESA listing decision.

If becoming a community scientist seems like it’ll add too much to your plate this summer, don’t sweat it. Getting signed up is super easy. Fish and Game will be hosting a virtual training webinar on May 28 from 6-8 p.m. PDT. There will also be a slew of online training videos and documents to review at your leisure.

For more information, visit Idaho Fish and Game’s Statewide Milkweed & Monarch Survey webpage, or contact Joel Sauder, Casey McCormack, and Tempe Regan at milkweedcommunityscience@idfg.idaho.gov.