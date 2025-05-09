F&G Commission will meet via special conference call on Tuesday, May 13 at 9 a.m. MDT

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is scheduled to hold a special conference call on Tuesday, May 13 at 9 a.m. MDT. People can attend in person at Fish and Game’s Headquarters Office at 600 South Walnut in Boise or visit a regional office to listen in.

The special meeting will not include a public hearing, and no public comment will be taken during it.

The Commission is scheduled to make a decision to modify 2025 spring Chinook seasons. Staff will review updated in-season returns over Bonneville Dam and propose changes to season structures. This request is due to the numbers of actual returning adult Chinook salmon over Bonneville Dam exceeding the preseason forecast.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director's Office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-368-6185 (TDD).