Spring Chinook Salmon Fishing Update 5/6/2025: Rapid River Run, Hells Canyon, and Clearwater River Fisheries

Unfortunately, the Rapid River return is projected to come in at around forecast (1,316 adult fish) which is not good. As such, don’t expect changes in its season structure and don’t expect the fishery to last long once the fish get there unless the return suddenly picks up.

FISHERIES

Fishing effort remained light last week and the only place we observed a fish being caught was below Hells Canyon Dam (top photo). However, expect that to change this week when the fishery reopens as counts over Lower Granite Dam will likely exceed 1,000 fish/day later this week. When this occurs, you can expect good fishing in the lower Clearwater River. Also, expect good fishing to occur below Hells Canyon dam a few days later.

Flows in the lower Salmon River are at about 34,000 right now. At these flows, fish could make it from Lower Granite Dam to the lower Salmon River fishery in 7-10. However, flows are forecasted to exceed 50,000 cfs by May 12 which will likely slow their migration.

Get ready!