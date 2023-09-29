Attorney General Jackley Joins Letter, Requests PornHub Closes Loophole That Jeopardizes Children

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined 25 other Attorneys General in asking Aylo, the parent company of PornHub, to close a website loophole that jeopardizes children.

“An employee of the company admitted on video that there is no way to confirm the identity of people uploading content onto Pornhub,” said Attorney General Jackley. “That means rapists, human traffickers and other criminals could upload videos of the victims, perhaps children, as a way to make money.”

In their letter, the Attorneys General said that federal and state laws forbid the creation and distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material. The group requested that Aylo take steps to change its policy to better protect children from having their images shared on the company’s platforms.

Attorney General Jackley is working with South Dakota state legislators to introduce a bill in the 2024 session that would make Artificial Intelligence-generated child pornography a crime in South Dakota.

Other Attorneys General signing the letter were from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

