Walking the Path to Reconciliation in Saskatchewan

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a significant day for remembrance and reflection, and the Government of Saskatchewan is committed to advancing reconciliation and recognition.

"We continue to recognize the past and work with First Nation and Métis people and communities as we remain committed to the ongoing journey of reconciliation," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said. "Our provincial government will continue to take September 30 to reflect and acknowledge the dark legacy of residential schools. I encourage all Saskatchewan residents to continue meaningful and lasting reconciliation efforts in our province."

On this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and every day, the Government of Saskatchewan recognizes the importance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and asks all residents to remember the historic and ongoing impacts of the residential school system on Indigenous people in Canada.

Over the years, Saskatchewan has undertaken numerous initiatives to foster reconciliation. The province has responded to 30 of the 34 Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action directed at provincial authorities, in addition to 17 additional calls not directed to the province specifically. In recognition of the spirit and intent of September 30, all provincial government buildings in Saskatchewan will lower their flags to half-mast, and the Provincial Capital Commission will illuminate certain park lights in Wascana Centre in orange.

Last year, the Saskatchewan Residential School Memorial was unveiled near Government House. All residents are invited to see the memorial and honour those whose lives have been impacted by residential schools, both the survivors and those who did not return home to their families.

The Government of Saskatchewan recognizes considerable work to do in implementing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action. We will continue to collaborate with First Nation and Métis communities and others in doing so.

