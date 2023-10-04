OurPact Announces Marketing Partnership with the Football ‘N’ America Organization Founded by Superbowl MVP Drew Brees
The leading parental control app will increase brand awareness through a nationwide on field campaign and through video testimonials from the star athlete.
It takes more than being a great parent to raise your kids safely in today’s online world. That’s why the OurPact app is the ultimate resource for parents who want to keep their kids safe online.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the perils of smartphone usage among children continue to grow, OurPact is proud to announce its partnership with the Football ‘N’ America organization (FNA) to raise awareness of parents nationwide about the best practices for keeping their kids safe online. This collaborative effort contains two key initiatives focused on addressing the pressing issue of online child safety.
— Drew Brees
The first features compelling video testimonials by Drew Brees, co-founder of the Football ‘N’ America organization, a thriving youth sports organization with more than 30 leagues in seven states. FNA places a strong emphasis on instilling in children the values of sportsmanship, healthy outdoor play, teamwork, dedication, and commitment. The second initiative involves the deployment of interactive, branded banners in the endzones of every field within leagues across the country. These banners are designed to increase awareness of child safety and OurPact, the #1 parental control app on the market.
Smartphone usage today has ignited an unparalleled global health crisis for children and teenagers. Medical studies have linked excessive screen time to a variety of physical and mental health issues in children including depression, anxiety, obesity, and behavioral problems.* It’s also been linked to sleeping disorders which adversely affect both physical health and academic performance. Furthermore, it impairs their development of social skills which effects their ability to form healthy relationships with friends and family.
These effects can be devastating for kids which is why Drew Brees is championing the app for fellow parents. “As a husband and father of four, I can tell you it takes more than just being a great parent to raise your kids safely in today’s addictive online world,” says Brees. “That’s why the OurPact app is so important. It’s the ultimate resource for parents who want to keep their kids safe online.”
OurPact is not only tamperproof, but it also has an exclusive screen capture feature that provides parents direct insight into their children’s online activity. It’s a critical tool that also helps alert parents to dangerous online behaviors, threats, and activities such as cyberbullying and sextortion.
“The safety and well-being of children is our top priority,” says Amir Moussavian, CEO of Eturi Corp., the developer of OurPact. “Whether it’s physical, mental, or emotional health, we feel that our comprehensive features can empower parents to protect their children from the dangers associated with excessive smartphone use.”
Eturi Corp. is the nation’s leading developer of mobile device management programs and technology. The company’s flagship cross-platform parental control app, OurPact, was created to empower parents nationwide with the tools that put them in control of how their kids engage with the online universe. It’s the ultimate tool that gives parents the peace-of-mind they want in today’s fast-paced, technology driven world. For more information on the OurPact app, visit OurPact.com.
* Source: OSF Healthcare: Kids’ screen time: How much is too much?
