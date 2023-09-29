AIMP Atlanta Chapter Announces Inaugural AIMP Atlanta and Friends | Creative and Business Summit October 30-November 2
The four-day event is being put on in partnership between the AIMP Atlanta Chapter, MPC, MMF-US, SONA, and the IMPF
I’m proud that we have the opportunity to promote the incredible work that the creative community is doing in the Atlanta region.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlanta Chapter of the Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) has announced the full schedule for their inaugural AIMP Atlanta and Friends | Creative and Business Summit, which will be held from October 30-November 2 with events taking place all across Atlanta. The free event will feature multiple networking and cocktail mixers, a keynote presentation, a full day of studio tours, and two and a half days of programming focused on music supervision, artist management, music publishing, and more.
— Tony D. Alexander, AIMP Atlanta Chapter President
The majority of the AIMP Atlanta and Friends | Creative and Business Summit activities will be held at Made in Memphis Entertainment’s (MIME) 4U Recording Studio in Atlanta, with receptions at the Twelve Hotel at Atlantic Station. Highlights of the program include the Music Publishers Canada (MPC) & Independent Music Publishers International Forum (IMPF) networking event highlighting the industry and what’s happening in Atlanta on Monday, Oct. 30; a full day of studio tours on Tuesday, Oct. 31; and the Meet the Supervisors Brunch, AIMP & MMF-US Industry Summit 101, and the Marquee Networking Event on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
In addition to the main event agenda, additional programming includes sponsored panels, workshops, demos, presentations, networking opportunities, and co-writing sessions.
The Atlanta and Friends | Creative and Business Summit is free to attend with registration. Those who wish to attend the Wednesday and Thursday AIMP / MMF-US Industry Summit can register at http://aimp.org/atlantasummit.
“I couldn’t be more excited for the AIMP Atlanta Chapter to be partnering with the MPC, MMF-US, SONA, and IMPF to put together our first AIMP and Friends | Creative and Business Summit here in Atlanta,” said Tony D. Alexander, AIMP Atlanta Chapter President and Co-Founder, President, and Managing Director at MIME. “When we first started putting this event together, we could have never imagined the amount of global interest and support, and I’m proud that we have the opportunity to promote the incredible work that the creative community is doing in the Atlanta region.”
“The AIMP’s Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York chapters are extremely proud and excited about the progress the AIMP Atlanta team has made during its inaugural year under the leadership of Tony Alexander and the Atlanta board,” said Michael Lau, AIMP National Chair and NY Chapter President. “Not only will The Creative and Business Summit put the AIMP Atlanta chapter on the map, it will reinforce the organization’s mission of educating and informing the music publishing community by bringing in and partnering with its sister organizations. We can't wait to help them continue elevating the Atlanta music publishing community through this landmark event.”
“The MPC is proud to be partnering with the AIMP Atlanta Chapter to put together such an incredible event,” said Margaret McGuffin, CEO of MPC. “We can’t wait to bring songwriters and music publishers from Canada to Atlanta to showcase the immense number of business and creative opportunities they can take advantage of in this market. MPC would like to thank Ontario Creates, the Government of Canada, and FACTOR for their support in putting together this trade mission.
“MMF-US is so excited to help program and participate in the inaugural Creative and Business Summit,” said Sharon Tapper, Executive Director of MMF-US. “The Atlanta area has no shortage of incredible artists, artist managers, self-managed artists, songwriters, and music industry professionals. We look forward to providing attendees with pertinent and important information to help them navigate their careers now and long into the future.”
“IMPF is really pleased to join this inaugural independent music publishers trade visit to Atlanta, and we look forward very much to exploring the options for further collaboration with AIMP and MPC,” said Annettee Barrett, President, IMPF. “IMPF is grateful for European Union/Creative Europe financing and support which makes this trade visit possible for IMPF member companies.”
Sponsorships are still available, including breakout rooms, sponsored presentations, breakfast and lunch sponsorships, and more. To inquire, email info@aimp.org.
2023 AIMP Atlanta and Friends | Creative and Business Summit Schedule
(As of September 29)
Monday, October 30
MPC IMPF Networking Opportunities
Tuesday, October 31
Studio Tours (Atlanta Music, Film & TV Studios)
Wednesday, November 1 – AIMP / MMF-US Industry Summit 101
Venues: 4U Recording Studio / The Twelve Hotel Atlantic Station
Know Your Rights: Managing Your Music Licensing Portfolio
Every year, tens of millions of dollars are left unclaimed in the U.S. by artists and songwriters. Learn how to unlock and capture all of the income your music and songs generate.
A Manager Masterclass
Join established managers sharing their extensive knowledge and experience. They will discuss all aspects of the business, from starting out to growing and sustaining long-term careers.
Networking Event at Twelve Hotel Atlantic Station
Thursday, November 2 - AIMP / MMF-US Industry Summit 101 Day 2
Venue: 4U Recording Studio
The Business Relationship: A Discussion
How songwriters and publishers create and protect value through strategic business relationships.
The Creative Relationship: A Discussion
How songwriters, their collaborators (artists, producers, musicians, engineers, etc), and their partners (managers, publishers) navigate the creative process.
The Music World Is Different Outside the U.S.
A comparative discussion about how U.S. income streams and rights differ from those of the rest of the world.
About AIMP
The Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) was formed in 1977 and has local chapters in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Atlanta. The organization’s primary focus is to educate and inform music publishers about the most current industry trends and practices by providing a forum for the discussion of the issues and problems confronting the music publishing industry. The opportunity to exchange ideas and opinions with others on issues of mutual concern is fostered by the atmosphere at the AIMP’s monthly meetings, forums, and workshops, the videos of which can be seen (along with more general info on the organization) at http://aimp.org.
