New Posters Series for Self-Represented Litigants

Trial Court Services is pleased to announce the launch of a poster series designed to assist Self-Represented Litigants in finding resources on the Judicial Branch Website.

These posters are a valuable addition to courthouses across our jurisdiction and aim to make accessing critical self-help information easier.

Why These Posters Matter

Self-Represented Litigants play a significant role in our justice system, and ensuring they have access to the resources they need is a top priority. The new poster series aims to:

Empower Self-Represented Litigants: These posters will serve as essential guides, empowering Self-Represented Litigants to navigate the Judicial Branch Website confidently.

Simplify the Process: Navigating the Judicial Branch Website can be daunting. These posters will simplify the journey for Self-Represented Litigants by directing them to relevant online resources.

Increase Awareness: By prominently displaying these posters in the courthouse, court staff can increase awareness of the resources available online, making it easier for individuals to access the information they need.

Where to Find the Posters

Court staff can access the new poster series on the INTRANET https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/signs-%E2%80%93-court  They are designed to print easily on standard printers. The posters are formatted to fit standard 8 1/2 by 11-inch paper, ensuring that they are convenient to print and display.

Help Spread the Word

We encourage all court personnel to make use of these posters by displaying them prominently in courthouses and Self-Help Centers. 

Providing Support Where It's Needed Most

At Trial Court Services, we are committed to enhancing access to justice for everyone in our community. This new poster series is just one of the many initiatives we are undertaking to make our services more user-friendly and accessible.

If you have any questions or need assistance with printing and displaying these posters, please don't hesitate to reach out to our team  at nsc.courtservices@nejudicial.gov

