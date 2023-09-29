Participation in the Economic Forum of Central Asia and Germany

TAJIKISTAN, September 29 - On September 29, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, participated and spoke at the Economic Forum of Central Asia and Germany in Berlin.

During the speech, President Emomali Rahmon noted that the issue of expansion of trade and economic cooperation and investment with the Federal Republic of Germany is considered an important direction of the foreign policy of the Republic of Tajikistan.

It was emphasized that thanks to significant achievements in the period of independence, Tajikistan continues its rapid development.

The main goals and priorities of the country are defined in the National Development Strategy of the country for the period up to 2030. According to this Strategy, the Government is currently implementing comprehensive economic reforms aimed at ensuring sustainable development.

In this process, Tajikistan has successfully cooperated with reputable international financial institutions and other partners for many years, and with their support, hundreds of investment projects and programs were implemented in various fields of our country's economy.

The President stated that today international financial organizations consider Tajikistan to be one of the countries with the fastest growing economy.

It was highlighted that Tajikistan has a developing private sector, whose share in the production of goods and services is almost 90 percent.

All necessary conditions have been created to attract foreign investment in the country, and international trade is expanding.

Tajikistan's membership in the World Trade Organization and a number of international conventions on the protection of investors' rights also indicates the compliance of our country's legislation with international standards.

This proves that Tajikistan has favorable opportunities for the development of trade and economic cooperation with foreign partners.

During his substantial speech, Honorable Emomali Rahmon drew the attention of the participants of the economic forum to abundant water resources, minerals, favorable investment environment, opportunities to attract foreign capital for the establishment of joint industrial enterprises and implementation of other priorities of the country.

The head of state stressed that we are also interested in mutually beneficial cooperation with the German side in the development of financial and banking sectors and digitalization of Tajikistan's economy.

At the end of the speech, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, noted that the advantages of Tajikistan, such as the positive demographic trend and sufficient labor capacity, the presence of large natural resources, as well as the opportunities and capacities of green energy generation, will form the main basis of cooperation between Tajikistan and Germany.