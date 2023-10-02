Submit Release
News Search

There were 466 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,910 in the last 365 days.

Business Reporter: Boosting the C-suite’s trust in AI tools

How automated data movement fuels successful Artificial Intelligence projects

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Guro Bakkeng Bergan, VP and GM EMEA of Fivetran, the global leader in automated data movement, explains how business and IT decision-makers can get their organisations’ data foundations ready for the generative AI revolution.

Supported by the findings of Fivetran’s AI Research on the degree to which senior technical stakeholders trust AI models, Bakkeng Bergan advises organisations that clean and timely data fed into AI systems can increase the credibility and reliability of outputs.

AI deployments should rest on two pillars: automated data movement and solid data governance. Fivetran’s survey has found that data analysts spend a third of their workday on ineffective and manual data processes – a problem that can only be addressed via automation that can ensure a continuous flow of real-time, accurate data across all departments. Yet, nine out of ten organisations still lack automation capabilities that could improve data quality.

Managing data has serious security and compliance implications as well. Through metadata sharing and automated data integration, organisations can unlock efficient and secure data management – from simple and reliable day-to-day data analysis to advanced Machine Learning and generative AI use cases.

To learn more about how automated data movement can catalyse business agility and innovation, read the article on Business Reporter and visit Fivetran for Data Science.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Fivetran

Fivetran automates data movement out of, into and across cloud data platforms. We automate the most time-consuming parts of the ELT process from extracts to schema drift handling to transformations, so data engineers can focus on higher-impact projects with total pipeline peace of mind. With 99.9% uptime and self-healing pipelines, Fivetran enables hundreds of leading brands across the globe, including Autodesk, Condé Nast, JetBlue, Lufthansa, Morgan Stanley and Pitney Bowes, to accelerate data-driven decisions and drive business growth. Fivetran is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices around the world.

For more information, visit www.fivetran.com.

Business Reporter
Press
+44 20 8349 6488
email us here

You just read:

Business Reporter: Boosting the C-suite’s trust in AI tools

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more