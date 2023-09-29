State Auditor White’s Statement on Appointment of Todd Gee as U.S. Attorney

JACKSON, Miss. – The United States Senate will vote this morning on the confirmation of Todd Gee as the new U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi. Gee is expected to be confirmed and will inherit the largest public fraud case in state history, Mississippi’s welfare scandal.



“More than three years ago, my team and District Attorney Jody Owens put a stop to the welfare scheme in Mississippi with the indictment and arrest of six people,” said Auditor Shad White. “We also turned all our evidence over to federal authorities to show the public that the case would be fully investigated, all the way. At that time three years ago, federal investigators and the U.S. Attorney asked to take the lead on prosecuting any additional people beyond the first six defendants. My office agreed to assist them in any way possible. We have enjoyed a good relationship with federal prosecutors since then as they have deliberated about whom to charge, and the appointment of Mr. Gee changes nothing in our posture. We will continue to work with federal prosecutors to bring the case to a conclusion.”