Deputy Commissioner of the CCAC Lam In Sang attends the AOA meeting

MACAU, September 29 - The Deputy Commissioner cum Director of the Ombudsman Bureau of the CCAC, Lam In Sang, recently led a delegation to Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan of Russia to attend the 17th Meeting of the General Assembly and the international conference of the Asia Ombudsman Association (AOA).

Supervisory organs and ombudsman institutions of countries and regions, including Russia, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Iran and Turkey, also sent delegates to attend the meeting. The election of new board members took place at the meeting. Deputy Director of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection cum Deputy Director of the National Commission of Supervision, Fu Kui, was re-appointed as a board member. The Ombudsman of Hong Kong, Chiu Wai-yin, was re-appointed as the Secretary.

After the meeting, the international conference were held, where the representatives shared the updates on the ombudsman system regarding the enhancement of protection of social rights and improvement of public administration, as well as the challenges and opportunities brought by the development of digital technology to ombudsman’s work, etc.

The delegation of the CCAC considered that they gained a lot of valuable experience during the occasion and believed that it would serve as a very important and useful reference for the future work of ombudsman.

Established in 1996, the AOA aims at enhancing the effectiveness of the ombudsman system in the region, strengthening regional cooperation and developing professionalism. The CCAC also functions as the ombudsman and is one of the members of the AOA.

