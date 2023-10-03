Connecticut IT Company is Recognized for its Safe and Healthy Work Environment

VLink Logo

VLink Logo

VLink Certification logo

VLink Inc employees

VLink Inc employees

VLink receives 'I am Safe at Work™' Certification

We are thrilled to receive this award, We take the safety and well-being of our employees very seriously, and this certification is a testament to our dedication to providing a safe workplace.”
— VLink CEO, Sharad Patney

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VLink Inc., a leader in the IT Staffing and Services Industry, is proud to announce they have been certified as an 'I am Safe at Work™' organization. This prestigious certification recognizes VLink's commitment to providing all employees with a safe and healthy work environment.

"We are thrilled to receive this certification," said VLink CEO, Sharad Patney. "We take the safety and well-being of our employees very seriously, and this certification is a testament to our dedication to providing a safe workplace."

The "I am Safe at Work™" certification is awarded to organizations that meet a set of rigorous standards for workplace safety and health. These standards cover a range of areas, including workplace hazards, ergonomics, and employee training.

"We congratulate VLink for earning 'this award, their commitment to safety and health in the workplace is commendable, and we are proud to recognize them as a leader in this area." said Siddhartha Dutta, CEO and Director of I am Safe at Work™ Institutions."

With this certification, VLink joins a growing list of companies recognized for their commitment to employee safety and well-being. The 'I am Safe at Work™' certification is a valuable asset for companies looking to attract top talent and demonstrate their commitment to workplace safety.

For more information about VLink and the "I am Safe at Work™" certification, please visit https://www.vlinkinfo.com/about-us/

Tracy Gardner
VLink Inc
+1 615-477-4146
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Connecticut IT Company is Recognized for its Safe and Healthy Work Environment

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Tracy Gardner
VLink Inc
+1 615-477-4146
Company/Organization
VLink Inc
701 John Fitch Blvd
South Windsor, Connecticut, 06074
United States
+1 615-477-4146
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

VLink Inc. is a global software engineering and IT staffing partner, delivering innovative solutions with the most highly vetted expert software development teams. We leverage the latest technologies and the best IT talent to drive business growth for Fortune-500, Large and SMB clients by delivering a customized, personal approach, to ensure their unique technology needs are met. Founded in 2006, VLink takes pride in our highly revered workforce whose productivity, tech agility, and expertise produce transformative customer success stories year-after-year.

Visit Website

More From This Author
Connecticut IT Company is Recognized for its Safe and Healthy Work Environment
Confronting AI's Wild West:CT Tech Leader, and UConn Professor Unite to Expose Ethical Risks on 'Tech Talk with VLink'
Podcast Special: Generative AI's Role in Business Success Unveiled by Slalom Expert on ‘Tech Talk with VLink’
View All Stories From This Author