Connecticut IT Company is Recognized for its Safe and Healthy Work Environment

VLink receives 'I am Safe at Work™' Certification

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VLink Inc., a leader in the IT Staffing and Services Industry, is proud to announce they have been certified as an 'I am Safe at Work™' organization. This prestigious certification recognizes VLink's commitment to providing all employees with a safe and healthy work environment.

"We are thrilled to receive this certification," said VLink CEO, Sharad Patney. "We take the safety and well-being of our employees very seriously, and this certification is a testament to our dedication to providing a safe workplace."

The "I am Safe at Work™" certification is awarded to organizations that meet a set of rigorous standards for workplace safety and health. These standards cover a range of areas, including workplace hazards, ergonomics, and employee training.

"We congratulate VLink for earning 'this award, their commitment to safety and health in the workplace is commendable, and we are proud to recognize them as a leader in this area." said Siddhartha Dutta, CEO and Director of I am Safe at Work™ Institutions."

With this certification, VLink joins a growing list of companies recognized for their commitment to employee safety and well-being. The 'I am Safe at Work™' certification is a valuable asset for companies looking to attract top talent and demonstrate their commitment to workplace safety.

For more information about VLink and the "I am Safe at Work™" certification, please visit https://www.vlinkinfo.com/about-us/