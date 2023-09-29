Celebration of the 32nd anniversary of the Independence of Turkmenistan – on the pages of the world press

29/09/2023

On the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the celebration of the Independence of Turkmenistan, active works were carried out in our country and abroad, various events and competitions were held, special publications were published highlighting the successes and achievements of the Turkmen state. All these events dedicated to the Independence Day of Turkmenistan were in the spotlight of the world media.

In connection with the significant date, a number of magazines were published, including the special magazine “Türkmenistanyň we Täjikistan Respublikasynyň diplomatik gatnaşyklarynyň 30 ýyllygyna”, prepared by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Tajikistan, the international magazine “Sustainable Development Goals News”, presented by the Embassy of Turkmenistan on in Republic of Korea and the international magazine “Business Central Asia”, prepared by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in India.

Turkmenistan, as a country with great opportunities, due not only to the accelerated industrialization of leading industrial sectors, natural and raw materials resources, but also to the enormous potential in the fields of culture, education, science, healthcare, tourism and other areas that play a huge role in the economy, investment interaction, intellectual exchange, attracts the whole world. The publication of special issues of popular foreign publications became another confirmation of the steady growth of world interest in the prosperous Turkmen state.

The pages of the magazines cover the most important events and large-scale successes in the political, diplomatic, economic, social and legal spheres, in the humanitarian and cultural fields, achieved under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. The articles published in them informs about the prospects for the development of mutually beneficial relations between Turkmenistan and countries of the world, and about strengthening good-neighborly regional relations.

Among other relevant topics raised on the pages of the publications are international initiatives in the field of energy, transport, water diplomacy and large-scale activities of our country aimed at the effective implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The authors of the articles talk about the history of Independence of Turkmenistan, the uniqueness of Turkmen Neutrality and the principles of foreign policy - respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries, non-interference in their internal affairs, refusal to use force in interstate relations, priority of UN decisions in international affairs, strengthening good neighborliness and cooperation.

Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of interparliamentary contacts, which are designed to complement interstate relations, strengthen their legislative basis and enrich them with new content.

Along with this, the publications provide information about the features of the national economic model, the development of the oil and gas, energy, transport, industrial sectors, trade, agriculture, healthcare, and tourism.

In addition, the 2nd issue of the quarterly scientific and practical journal “Foreign Policy and Diplomacy of Turkmenistan”, published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in Turkmen, Russian and English, was published, dedicated to a review of the most important events in the foreign policy life of our country.

Its pages highlight in chronological order numerous meetings and negotiations held by the President of Turkmenistan with the top leadership of foreign states. Materials about the history of friendly bilateral relations, which are invariably developing in the spirit of brotherhood and good neighborliness, are also posted.

In addition, conferences, briefings, inter-Ministry of Foreign Affairs political consultations, meetings of intergovernmental commissions, bilateral meetings and negotiations with delegations of foreign states and representatives of major international organizations are given the traditional heading “Chronicle of Diplomatic Life” held in the country and abroad.

Periodicals are richly illustrated with colorful photographs, colorful photo studies about the life of our country and its white marble capital, culture, music and song art, Turkmen cuisine, national heritage, historical monuments.