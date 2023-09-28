Woman Killed in Northwest Fire

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a fire that left a woman dead.

On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 9:43 a.m., members of the Third District and DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the 1600 block of Park Road, Northwest for the report of a fire inside of a residential building. Upon arrival, firefighters located three victims suffering from fire and smoke related injuries. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

One of the victims, a woman, died of her injuries on November 4, 2022. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled the cause of death to be complications of thermal and inhalation injuries and ruled the manner of death a Homicide.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Maria Lopez, of Northwest, DC.

The two other victims survived.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

###