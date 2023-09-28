(Subscription required) A law professor witness for John C. Eastman, the former president’s attorney, testified on Wednesday that claims by Donald Trump’s re-election campaign of fraud in the 2020 election had no merit, and that Vice President Mike Pence had no authority to intervene in the electoral count on Jan. 6, 2021.
Law professor witness for Eastman disagrees on election validity
