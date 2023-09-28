Opening statements are set to begin on Thursday in the first U.S. trial over allegations that Tesla's Autopilot driver assistant feature led to a death, and its results could help shape similar cases across the country.
You just read:
Tesla trial over Autopilot fatality kicks off in California
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.