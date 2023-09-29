US Digital Dentistry Market Expands with the Rise of Intraoral Scanners, CAD/CAM Systems, and Dental 3D Printers

Intraoral scanners, chairside CAD/CAM systems, and dental 3D printers are key drivers in significantly enhancing the value of the digital dentistry market through rapid growth.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a leading global market research firm specializing in medical devices, dental and pharmaceuticals, highlights the imminent expansion of the global digital dentistry market in the updated 2024 market report. This comprehensive report delves deep into various market segments, including computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) devices, CAD/CAM materials, dental 3D printers and CAD/CAM software.

By the year 2030, the US Digital Dentistry Market will be poised for significant transformation driven by the move toward digitization in modern dentistry. The CAD/CAM device market, the largest segment of digital dentistry, which includes CAD/CAM milling systems, laboratory scanners, chairside CAD/CAM systems and intraoral scanners, and the dental 3D printing market are experiencing notable growth due to increased adoption. iData's latest report conducted an extensive analysis of over 70 digital dentistry companies, employing a rigorous methodology to assess procedure numbers, market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and generate precise forecasts.

Key highlights from the iData report include:

Robust Market Expansion: In 2023, the US digital dentistry market reached a valuation of $1.26 billion. This valuation is expected to continue its upward trajectory, with a solid Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), ultimately reaching $1.78 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Growth of Clear Aligners: Rapid growth of clear aligners has stimulated growth in the CAD/CAM device market, particularly in the intraoral scanner segment. Clear aligner cases are increasingly submitted using digital scans.

Lab Consolidation: The growth of the CAD/CAM market has allowed larger numbers of prosthetics to be produced at lower costs than by manual labor. This has resulted in a consolidation of the market, as larger labs can produce prosthetics in bulk with larger milling machines. These effects continue to drive the CAD/CAM market and, consequently, the CAD/CAM block and disc market.

Competitive Landscape: iData's report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, profiling key players and their strategic initiatives. Currently, Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology, and Ivoclar lead the US digital dentistry market.

For more information on the US Digital Dentistry Market, and to access the complete iData Research report, please visit:

https://idataresearch.com/product/digital-dentistry-market-united-states/

About iData

iData Research stands out as the premier market research and intelligence provider, offering unparalleled insights and comprehensive data analysis across a multitude of industries. With a strong reputation and a proven track record, iData Research has solidified its position as the best choice for businesses seeking to make informed decisions in today's dynamic market landscape.

Why Should You Choose iData?

Extensive Industry Coverage: iData Research boasts an impressive range of industry coverage, spanning healthcare, medical devices, dental, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and more. This breadth of coverage ensures that clients from various sectors can access accurate, up-to-date information relevant to their business goals.

High-Quality Data: The cornerstone of iData Research's success is its commitment to providing high-quality data. Their team of expert analysts employs rigorous methodologies to collect and analyze data from reliable sources. This ensures that clients receive accurate, insightful, and actionable information to guide their strategic decisions.

In-Depth Analysis: iData Research goes beyond mere data presentation by offering in-depth analysis that goes right to the heart of industry trends, market dynamics, and competitive landscapes. Their reports provide a holistic understanding of market forces, helping clients identify opportunities and challenges.

Customized Solutions: Recognizing that every business is unique, iData Research offers customizable solutions that cater to specific client needs. Whether it's a small startup or a multinational corporation, their tailored offerings provide the right insights to drive growth and success.

Timely Updates: Staying ahead in today's fast-paced business environment requires access to real-time information. iData Research ensures that its clients are equipped with the latest data and insights, enabling them to make agile decisions and adapt to market changes swiftly.

Global Perspective: In an increasingly interconnected world, having a global perspective is essential. iData Research's reports provide insights into various geographic markets, enabling clients to make informed decisions regardless of their business's location.

Trusted by Industry Leaders: The fact that iData Research is trusted by industry leaders and renowned companies speaks volumes about the quality of their services. Their client list includes major players who rely on their insights for strategic planning.