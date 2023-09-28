Westminster Barracks / Burglary and Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1006418 and 23B1006423

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Elias

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/23/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hemlock Rd, Vernon / Huckle Hill Rd, Vernon

VIOLATION: Burglary and Grand Larceny

VICTIM: Multiple

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/23/2023, at approximately 1:28 PM, the Vermont (VT) State Police-Westminster Barracks responded to the address on Hemlock Rd, in the town of Vernon, VT, Windham County for a report of a burglary and larceny that occurred on 09/23/2023. Several items were stolen including a gold Tiffany Open Heart Pendant necklace, a silver Tiffany Open Heart Pendant necklace, and a one-gallon milk jar filled with quarters.

On 09/23/2023 at approximately 4:19 PM, the Vermont (VT) State Police Westminster Barracks responded to Huckle Hill Rd, in the town of Vernon, VT, Windham County for a report of a suspicious person attempting to enter a vehicle at approximately 3:00 AM on 09/23/2023. This event was captured on a video camera.

Attached is a still frame of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Trooper Elias, at 802-722-4600, hit option 8 to speak with our dispatch, or email victor.elias@vermont.gov. The Vermont State Police wants to remind Vermont residents to secure their residence and vehicle doors and not leave valuables out in plain sight.

COURT ACTION: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.