MedVision, Inc. Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Security & Compliance
We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving the rigorous HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification.”ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedVision, Inc., a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare administration solutions, today announced that the NTT Global Data Centers CA1 managed by NTT Global Data Centers Americas located in Sacramento, CA, United States of America and NTT Global Data Centers TX1 managed by NTT Global Data Centers Americas located in Garland, Texas, United States of America; and Meditab Software India Pvt. Ltd. located in Ahmedabad, India, all of which represent the comprehensive backbone to its application core, QuickCap v7, have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.
— MedVision, Inc. CEO Albert B. Sosa
HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s infrastructures have met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places MedVision, Inc. in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.
By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
“Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to address current and emerging threats and to meet complex compliance, information protection, and privacy requirements,” said Albert B. Sosa, CEO at MedVision, Inc. “We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving the rigorous HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification.”
“The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight,” said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. “HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates that MedVision is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management.”
About MedVision, Inc.
MedVision, Inc., a leader in healthcare technology for nearly three decades, has a proven track record in enhancing interoperation efficiency. Earning the trust of numerous healthcare practices, we empower them to improve population health management, streamline care coordination, and optimize value-based care delivery strategies.
Albert B. Sosa
MedVision, Inc.
+1 847-222-1006
info@quickcap.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube