September 28 - Secretary of State Office’s Electronic Recording Technology Board Awards More Than $630,000 in Grants to Phillips, Moffat, Clear Creek, Baca Counties

Denver, September 28, 2023 - The Department of State’s Electronic Recording Technology Board (ERTB) has awarded $630,356.89 in grants to Phillips, Moffat, Clear Creek, and Baca Counties to maintain and upgrade recording technologies, properly index historical documents, and allow customers to access records digitally.

“These grants to Phillips, Moffat, Clear Creek, and Baca Counties will ensure the counties can modernize their document indexing and serve their customers securely for years to come,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “The Electronic Recording Technology Board keeps closing funding gaps and makes government more accessible for the public.”

Phillips County was awarded $185,272 to purchase and implement new digital recording software that will benefit internal staff, county users, and additional customers, and that will be adaptable should recording laws or rules change in the future. Phillips County’s Grant Agreement (PDF).

Moffat County was awarded $30,142 to assist with licensing and maintenance costs for its digital recording technologies, and to upgrade server security for digitized documents. Moffat County’s Grant Agreement (PDF).

Clear Creek County was awarded $292,874.95 to properly index all documents – current and historical – and make them available to the public for viewing online. Clear Creek County’s Grant Agreement (PDF).

Baca County was awarded $122,067.94 to upgrade equipment and increase accessibility of records for the public. Baca County’s Grant Agreement (PDF).

The ERTB was created in 2016 with the mission of developing, maintaining, improving, replacing, or preserving land records systems in our state. The ERTB’s statutory authority was renewed in 2021 with new legislation that allows the board to consider security improvements for counties’ land recording systems. The grants help counties – especially in rural Colorado – invest in technological upgrades. Since its creation, the board has awarded more than $10 million dollars to ensure county clerks are able to improve and maintain property records and other important documents.

