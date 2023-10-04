ellee ven Amps Up the Noise and Asks the Question: “What Could He Possibly Do”

"Amplified" by ellee ven (feat. Prodéje) "What Could He Possibly Do" by ellee ven (feat. Prodéje)

ellee ven and her band, The Groovalution, along with rapper Prodéje released two new tracks in succession. “What Could He Possibly Do” and “Amplified”.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ellee ven and her band, The Groovalution, along with rapper Prodéje released two new tracks in succession. “What Could He Possibly Do”, released on September 19th, and “Amplified” on October 3rd. These mark over a dozen songs the performer, writer, and producer has released this year alone.

The Groovalution collaborates again with producer Terry Santiel, along with other veteran members of the band including Jody Giachello on drums (who co-wrote Amplified), Jeff Motley on keys (who co-wrote “What Could He Possibly Do”) and Kern Brantley on the bass guitar.

While “What Could He Possibly Do” was meant as an anthem for individuals taking a stand for their independence in the context of a relationship, ellee ven is questioning how much a person is supposed to take. The message of “Amplified” is just as universal, except in this song ellee ven and Prodéje lean in to taking accountability, focusing on what’s good and building on that.

"It is about returning to prayer. Returning to yourself. Appreciating what’s good and building on that. Build on what’s amazing, what feels good, what feel true, sincere. That’s what you build on to build greatness. Not letting the weather distract you from your purpose and passions.…. Sometimes we let the distractions back in, but we don’t want to let it get in the way of a good life!”

Paul Jackson Jr joins The Groovalution on guitar. He’s been on many records, most notably on songs like Thriller by Michael Jackson, Get Lucky by Daft Punk and Easy Like Sunday Morning by Lionel Richie. Guitarist Randy Bowland who’s worked with Sting, Jill Scott and John Legend, is also featured on Amplified.

ellee ven’s work is proof that a vested interest in self-expression and creativity can power an artistic vision. ellee ven’s lifestyle brand is called The Groovalution. Here you can find and take the Creativity Quiz, which is a tool for identifying and harnessing the power of creativity.

You can find “What Could He Possibly Do”, “Amplified” and all ellee ven’s music wherever music lovers like to listen, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. The Groovalution’s administrative offices are located in downtown Los Angeles, California. For catalog or further media inquiries, please contact press@thegroovalution.com.