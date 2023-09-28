Volunteer Tennessee Seeks Systems and Process Manager

Volunteer Tennessee is accepting applications for a Systems and Process Manager. The position works to strengthen Volunteer Tennessee’s operational compliance through internal systems and processes and to increase volunteerism through volunteer engagement.

Essential functions include:

Assisting with sub-recipient monitoring

Managing contracts and procurement

Managing a statewide volunteer portal

Reporting

To apply, send your cover letter and resume to Volunteer.Tennessee@tn.gov no later than Monday, October 23.

The full position description and other information is available at http://bit.ly/VolTNCareerOpp.

###

The mission of Volunteer Tennessee is to encourage volunteerism and community service. Volunteer Tennessee is the 25-member, bipartisan citizen commission appointed by the Governor to oversee AmeriCorps programs, manage the Tennessee Serves Network, promote service-learning opportunities and foster community service initiatives and partnerships in which people of all ages and backgrounds engage in addressing the educational, public safety, disaster preparedness, environmental, and other human needs in the Volunteer State. For more information, visit www.volunteertennessee.net, or visit us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.