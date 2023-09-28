Submit Release
Public hearing set for October 11 on closure of residential addiction services unit at New Ulm Medical Center

Sept. 28, 2023

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will hold a public hearing on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. on the New Ulm Medical Center’s planned closure of its residential addiction services unit in New Ulm.

According to the submission filed by New Ulm Medical Center, the residential addiction services program will transition to a new partial hospitalization and day treatment program.

The hearing will be hosted by MDH’s Health Regulation Division and will provide a forum for the community to discuss the transition.

Those interested in participating can join the public hearing via the Microsoft Teams Event Allina Health New Ulm Medical Center Public Hearing or by calling 651-395-7448 and using the access code 716 768 181#.   

Comments or questions may also be submitted online at New Ulm Medical Center Public Hearing by Oct. 12.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services, or cessation in offering certain services. Details regarding the legislation are available at Minnesota Statutes Sec. 31

Media inquiries:
Garry Bowman  
MDH Communications
651-529-5164
garry.bowman@state.mn.us

