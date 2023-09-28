Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Possession of Cocaine / False Information to a Police Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B3003259

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Krzeminski                          

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 07/09/23 / 04:05 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ladd Brook Inn, Pownal VT

 

VIOLATION:

 

-Possession of Cocaine

-False Information to a Police Officer

 

ACCUSED: Pasquale J. Passarette                                        

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/09/2023 at 04:05 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the report of a theft located at 5939 US Route 7, in the town of Pownal VT. The caller identified as Paquale J. Passarette (58) reported that he was robbed and that his money was stolen during an incident that occurred at the Ladd Brook Inn parking lot at approximately 03:00 hours. Further investigation revealed, Passarette provided a false narrative to Troopers to deflect an investigation, and that Troopers learned that he attempted to purchase crack cocaine in a drug deal that transpired. On 09/27/2023, Passarette turned himself in to the Bennington Police Department on an instate arrest warrant and was cited for the following charges and is scheduled to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 09/28/2023 at 12:30 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/28/23 / 12:30 hours           

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

