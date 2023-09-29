Trust Science Named a Fastest Growing Company 2023

Trust Science named a Top Growing Company by Globe and Mail for Second Consecutive Year Trust Science ® wordmark

For the second consecutive year, Trust Science occupied the #20 spot on the Globe and Mail’s list of over 400 Top Growing Companies in 2023.

We are incredibly proud of our continued success and growth, especially in an economically volatile period, and thank our lender customers for voting for us with their dollars, data and time.” — Evan Chrapko, Founder & CEO, Trust Science