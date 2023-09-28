The Attorney General Heads the Kingdom’s Delegation to the International Association of Prosecutors Conference in London
The Attorney General Heads the Kingdom’s Delegation to the International Association of Prosecutors Conference in LondonRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His Excellency the Attorney General Sheikh Saud Abdullah Almuajeb, headed the Kingdom’s delegation participating in the International Association of Prosecutors conference, took place in the British capital, London, conference theme: (the Changing Nature of Crime in the 21st Century: Challenges and Responses), for four days with the presence of delegations from the world Public prosecutions, in addition to international organizations and associations.
During the Conference* from sunday to wednesday* they discussed mechanisms of combating transnational crimes, combating terrorism, human trafficking crimes, mutual legal assistance procedures, ways to develop them, extradition criminals requests, and exchange of information.
His Excellency met with Mrs. Victoria Prentiss, the British Attorney General, and Mr. Max Hill, Director of Public Prosecutions in England and Wales, and they discussed topics of common interest, especially in judicial cooperation. Also, H. E. held several bilateral meetings with several Prosecutors, with the aim of discussing ways of joint cooperation to enhance judicial duties mechanisms and highlight the role of the Kingdom and its pioneering experience in the criminal justice procedures governance carried out by the Public Prosecution, the optimal methods for digitizing those procedures, and the extent of benefiting from modern technologies in this regard.
In addition, the Attorney General met with the British Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and the United Nations, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, during the meeting, cordial talks were exchanged and relations between the two.
