New hunters can get firearm and ammunition tips at three MDC virtual programs in October

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One firearm does not fit all hunts. Knowing the characteristics of firearms, the types of ammunition available, and the types of optics to put on your firearm can make the difference between a successful hunt and a long day in the field.

New hunters can get information on firearms, ammunition preferences, and optics selection at three virtual programs being put on by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in October. All of these programs will be conducted by MDC Conservation Educator Jordan Poe.

The first of these virtual programs is “Firearm Selection for the Beginner” on Oct. 11. The program will be from 6-7 p.m. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/195114

At the Oct. 11 program, Poe will talk about how to select the appropriate firearm for a hunt. He will discuss the differences between hunting with rifles and hunting with handguns and will also discuss the various types of shotguns. The discussion will cover the types of firearms that are legal, ethical, and practical for specific types of hunts.

The next virtual program, “Firearm Selection: Ammunition Selection for the New Hunter,” will be from 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 13. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/195117

At this virtual program, Poe will cover the differences between target ammunition and hunting ammunition, different calibers, cartridges, and bullet types for rifles and handguns. He will also discuss the different gauges, shot size, and shot materials in shotgun shells. He will discuss the differences between lead shot and non-toxic shot. He will also discuss the regulations and hunting ethics involved with each type of ammunition.

The final virtual program in this series, “Firearm Optics: Optics and Sights for the New Hunter,” will be from 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 16. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/195119

At this online program, Poe will discuss basic information about firearm sights and optics. This class will also cover the basics of mounting a new optic on your firearm and how to sight in a firearm.

Though these programs are free, registration is required to participate. Use the links above for each program registration. Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.